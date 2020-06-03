Isle of Wight Bus Museum cancel their second major event this year in light of Coronavirus

The Trustees of the Isle of Wight Bus and Coach Museum have announced that the second of their major events in 2020 has had to be cancelled due to the restrictions caused by Covid-19.

This year’s Rydabus weekend had been completely revamped, tying in with various attractions and local businesses. It was originally scheduled for May, but then moved to the 22nd-23rd August.

Social distancing

However, the requirement for social distancing on bus services for the foreseeable future has made it impossible to achieve the primary objectives of the event.

The decision has also been supported by other issues relating to current advice.

Ackroyd: Safety of volunteers and passengers is paramount

Isle of Wight Bus Museum chairman, Bill Ackroyd, said,

“We were looking forward to working with local businesses by transporting lots of people into Ryde for the weekend. It also gives us a first class opportunity to showcase our collection of vintage buses and coaches. “A lot of work has gone into the planning of Rydabus, so we are naturally very disappointed. However, the safety of our volunteers and the public is paramount.”

The event is provisionally re-scheduled for the weekend of 15th/16th May 2021.

News shared by Trevor on behalf of Isle of Wight Bus Museum. Ed

Image: © Isle of Wight Bus and Coach Museum