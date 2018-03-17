Isle of Wight Bus Shelter offered new temporary home

The Isle of Wight Bus Shelter – which became homeless last year due to a lack of support from the Conservative council – has been given temporary sanctuary.

Sandown waterjet cutting specialists, Hydromar Ltd, have stepped up and offered the Bus Shelter a temporary home at their College Farm Industrial Estate premises.

“A real understanding and commitment”

Karl Print, manager of the Bus Shelter, said on Facebook

“We are very pleased to announce that Hydromar Ltd have offered the bus shelter a temporary home. “Hydromar has demonstrated a real understanding and commitment to helping those in our community by approaching us following a failure to secure a piece of land.”

Hydromar neighbours supportive

The family business, owned by Paddy Lightfoot and his sons, Sam and Alex became aware of the plight of the Bus Shelter through Aspire in Ryde – where Sam volunteers.

Alex (the newly-elected councillor for Sandown South) told OnTheWight,

“The Bus Shelter will be sited on our premises on College Close, out the back of the building. “We spoke with all of our neighbours, and no one had any reservations, which was great.”

He went on to explain

“It’s a secured site and will actually be locked up over night. My understanding is that the users will be taken over to Aspire Ryde during the day.”

