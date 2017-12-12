A pioneering project launched on the Isle of Wight last year with the intention of helping the homeless by providing a dry, safe place to sleep, has had to rethink their provision due to what they say is a lack of support from the Conservative administration.

The Isle of Wight Bus Shelter, a registered non-profit charity set up in 2016 by Kevin Newton (now managed by Karl Print), responded to the closure of the temporary night shelter at Downside.

Independent council was supportive

The converted bus – which made national news at the time and has seen similar shelters set up around the country in response – was temporarily situated at Seaclose Park by the former Independent council who were, say the Bus Shelter, “supportive and proactive in seeing the project operate”.

In the six+ months the shelter was in operation, it housed and supported over 30 homeless people, some with complex issues.

New council withdraw use of land

To make way for the Isle of Wight Festival they had to vacate the site at Seaclose in May this year and say the current Conservative council “were not prepared to allow us to resume service from Seaclose”.

Karl explains,

“The former council had identified a permanent site for the bus, but due to a number of concerns regarding the costings of making that site ready for use, talks stalled and subsequently the provision to use the land was withdrawn by the new council.”

Not expecting a free ticket

Karl says they’ve explained many times to the IWC that the Bus Shelter does expect to access land for free, or expect the costs to be met by the council.

He says there are a number of business operators who have pledged their support the project and are willing to assist in any works needed.

Sadly, despite investing a great deal of time in meaningful dialogue with the Isle of Wight council over several months, Karl says they’ve not been able to secure a site.

Lack of support from council

The Bus Shelter say the lack of support from the local authority has made the last few months a very difficult time.

Whilst the project has been adopted in other areas around the country where it’s been delivering much-needed help, and with the Bus Shelter receiving more enquiries from council housing teams across the UK, Karl says, “it’s sad that the birth place of the project has not been sustainable”.

Why change provision?

Isle of Wight council recently announced they were working with the Salvation Army to provide a night shelter for the homeless, but then went on to appeal for volunteers.

Karl says Bus Shelter volunteers are all on standby, ready to provide help as soon as the project can find another site to operate from.

He added,

“We do have the resources to provide alongside others, but the failure to provide that solution has not been because of our lack of trying.”

Having visited the Salvation Army night shelter a few days before the appeal for volunteers was published and finding it closed, you can imagine the frustration felt. However, Karl has urged anyone able to help the Salvation Army, as little or as much as they can, to put themselves forward in order to make sure those in need have somewhere safe and warm to go.

Karl said,

“We are deeply concerned that the provision that had been put in place by the council has been difficult to deliver, when assurances were made that the resources were in place. “We are raising those concerns with the council and will continue to monitor the impact.”

A homeless shelter that is effectively homeless

Despite the difficulties the Bus Shelter has had in being able to find a permanent site for the bus, Karl says they still want to be able to help.

“It is our intention as an organisation to continue the work in this sector, but as a homeless shelter that is effectively homeless, it does raise some questions. “We believe that a singular provider vision is not the solution. The Bus Shelter was put under great pressure last year as the only operator in this sector. It is vital that all organisations work together playing their part. It is also clear that areas need to explore alternative ways of assisting those in need.”

Off the bus and into a building

Having not been able to secure a permanent site for the Bus Shelter, but driven by a strong desire to continue to provide assistance for the homeless, Karl and the Trustees have now been pursuing permanent premises.

Karl said,

“We have identified premises that are available and suitable to provide an established and permanent home for the project and that will allow us to expand to provide a better service. “We are in the process of putting plans in place to secure a sustainable solution inclusive of all. It is our view that housing those who are in desperate need of safety and supportive shelter is a permanent need, with a greater emphasis on preventative support and advice, as well as practical shelter as an effective solution.”

If all goes to plan, the Bus Shelter will move the project into a building that is able to deliver a focused and safe service that deals with complex needs.

To stay in touch with the latest updates, visit their Facebook Page or follow the Bus Shelter Blog.

OnTheWight contacted the council to ask why they were not working with the Bus Shelter this winter and will update once we hear back.