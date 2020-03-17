Isle of Wight businesses get creative in light of Coronavirus outbreak

In light of the advice from the Government delivered by Boris Johnson yesterday (Monday) advising the public to not visit pubs, clubs, theatres or restaurants during the Coronavirus Pandemic, Isle of Wight businesses are having to get creative.

With no sniff of Government compensation yet for businesses who could go under very quickly through a loss of trade, those who need to protect their livelihoods are thinking creatively.

Tansy’s Pantry

The popular and much-loved vegan restaurant in Godshill, Tansy’s Pantry, have closed their doors to visiting customers and will instead be launching a delivery service.

Follow the Tansy’s Pantry Facebook page for details of the days and times of their delivery service. Healthy ready meals will also be an option on the menu.

Cantina

Ventnor’s Cantina restaurant is planning a meals-on-wheels service, delivering meals and essential supplies to local people in isolation.

From Monday, 23rd March hot meals will be delivered from noon to 1pm and 6pm to 7pm. Front-of-house manager Dita Kristopaviciute explained:

“We are a friendly, neighbourhood restaurant, with lots of retired customers who come in daily for a coffee and snack. Some of our regulars may be staying home at the moment. We discussed how we could help people in the community, particularly the elderly and unwell. “We are in the centre of town, so we can pick up essentials from the Co-op, Boots and the newsagent. We hope we can make life a little easier – if someone can have a tasty meal, and also receive, for example, the day’s paper or a pint of milk. This service is free, when someone orders a meal. They can choose from our menu or a daily budget option of a meat or vegetarian dish.”

Wyatt and Jack

Georgia and Steve Lovell from Wyatt and Jack have sent their staff home (whilst still being paid), closed their factory and taken their sewing machines home.

Between them, Georgia and Steve will continue to make bags from recycled inflatables, bouncy castles, deck chair material in order to keep the income flowing to pay their staff.

What’s your story?

If you have an Isle of Wight Business that is going to have to adapt in light of the new social distancing restrictions, please share your news in our comment section below.