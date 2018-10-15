Isle of Wight Cabinet vote on future of business parking permits

Business parking permits have been axed by the Isle of Wight Council.

There are currently 142 permits issued to businesses which enable staff to park in residents’ parking zones for £46 a year.

They were introduced to benefit local businesses, but have attracted numerous complaints.

Ward: “A huge degree of unfairness”

Speaking at the council cabinet meeting on Thursday (11 October), cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, Cllr Ian Ward, said:

“In some cases, businesses located in the same high street and in very close proximity are considered to be treated very differently. “Those finding themselves just inside the zone pay £46 a year. While those outside the zone, which could be the shop next door, have to pay £420 a year to park in the long stay car park. “So there is a huge degree of unfairness there.”

Lack of spaces

Residents have also complained that they cannot find a parking space if there are a large number of businesses in the area.

The scrutiny committee also supported the plans, with members agreeing it was ‘about time’ the permits were removed.

The cabinet unanimously approved a recommendation to scrap the permits, phasing them out over a year.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: r4vi under CC BY 2.0