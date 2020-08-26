Isle of Wight calm after the Storm (Francis): 80mph wind gusts recorded at The Needles

The Isle of Wight took a battering with strong winds yesterday (Tuesday) as Storm Francis made his way across the country.

Yesterday evening the Needles National Coastwatch recorded a wind speed of 70 knots (80 mph), with a possibility of it reaching even higher later in the night.

Watching the sea during Storm Francis was hypnotic, but being on it was less than calming. The Hovercraft was suspended all day and Red Jet had to come out of service late afternoon and into the evening.

You might want to make the most of the bright and breezy weather today, because the Met Office is forecasting rain for Thursday.

Source: Needles NCI

Image: Roberto Salinas under CC BY 2.0