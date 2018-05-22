Isle of Wight care home given clean bill of health by CQC

A care home on the Isle of Wight has been given a clean bill of health by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors.

Kynance House in East Cowes has been given an overall rating of ‘Good’, as well as being declared ‘Good’ in the five areas of being safe; effective; caring; responsive and well-led.

The residential care home had 28 people living with them at the time of inspection, but can accommodate up to 32.

Significant improvements made

An inspection in February 2017 had found the service ‘Requires improvement’, but during the latest visit Inspectors found necessary action had been taken to address all areas of concern and there were no longer any breaches of regulation.

The report goes on to state:

“The management team had made significant improvements to a range of processes and procedures, making them tighter and more robust to help ensure people were supported consistently in a safe and personalised way.”

The report

Full details can be found in the report below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.







Kynance Residential Home CQC Report 2018 (PDF)



Kynance Residential Home CQC Report 2018 (Text)



Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

Location map

View the location of this story.