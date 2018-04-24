Red Funnel appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Fran joins the Isle of Wight ferry company from Condor, as Kevin George, the previous CEO, moves to be Red Funnel Group Chairman.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

fran collins red funnel ceo

Ben shares this latest new from Red Funnel. Ed

Red Funnel is delighted to announce the appointment of Fran Collins as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 11th June 2018, as Kevin George, the previous CEO, moves to be Red Funnel Group Chairman.

Fran joins Red Funnel from Condor Ferries where she has held the position of Executive Director – Operations for four years and prior to that was Ports and Guest Services Director.

Kevin George commented,

“Fran’s appointment as CEO is fantastic news for Red Funnel as we embark on the next stage of development of the business under our new ownership.

“Fran brings a great depth of knowledge in all aspects of operating vital ferry services to Island communities and I am delighted that Red Funnel and the Isle of Wight will now have the opportunity to benefit from her experience and expertise.”

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 24th April, 2018 2:26pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kFY

Filed under: Business, Featured, Ferry, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Jobs, Isle of Wight News, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Red Funnel appoints new Chief Executive Officer"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
electrickery

It will be extremely interesting to see what Ms Collins brings to the “vital ferry services to Island communities”. Like so many essential services, if they are “vital” why are they in private hands?

Vote Up3-3Vote Down
24, April 2018 4:00 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*