Isle of Wight care home must make improvements, say CQC

A Cowes care home, which failed to lock away prescription medication or minimise infection risks, was found to require improvement by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog.

Cherry Tree Care Home, Park Road, was found to require improvement in three categories — safety, effectiveness and leadership — and rated good for being caring and responsive.

The home was inspected at the end of April, with 23 people living there. At the time of the inspection there was not a registered manager in post, only an interim manager.

Highlights from report

Inspectors said medication was not always kept securely, or always administered safely, and a pot containing prescribed medication was left unsupervised in a resident’s bedroom.

The laundry room posed an infection risk, with soiled laundry left on untreated floorboards, which meant the floor could not be properly disinfected. Clutter meant staff were unable to reach the hand washing sink and could not wash their hands between handling clean and dirty laundry.

Written consent forms were used, including consent forms for sharing information and photographs. In two instances, for people who lacked the capacity, their forms had been signed by family members. However, the manager was unable to clarify if the family members had the legal authority to sign these forms on the person’s behalf.

Improvements have been made

Improvements had been made since the last inspection and staff were given more face-to-face supervision from the manager on a weekly basis.

People received food and drinks of their choice and many residents complimented the food. However, one resident was supposed to be fed with a teaspoon but inspectors observed staff using a larger, softer spoon, posing a choking risk.

Care and compassion

Staff treated residents with care and compassion and there was a ‘relaxed and calm’ atmosphere in the house. People were cared for with dignity and respect.

Inspectors said:

“People were listened to by staff who gave them the time they needed to communicate their views and wishes. We heard good-natured interactions between people and staff, showing they knew people well.”

A spokesperson for the home said:

“Cherry Trees care home is very proud of all of its staff for achieving ‘good’ in caring for another year. The staff at Cherry Trees always go that extra mile for their residents and family members. “We are also pleased that our relationship with professionals that we work along side is strong and respectful. It is nice to hear in the report that several health professionals have commented on the high standard of organisation in the home, and the open and transparent culture that the home runs by. “The report also shows that even under pressure our staff are able to work to the highest of standards whilst delivering support and care to all residents. “We are also very pleased to welcome our new manager Leah Linington in to her position, and are excited to see the continuous improvements that she is making on a daily basis.”

