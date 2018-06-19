Isle of Wight care home rated ‘Good’ by CQC

A ‘homely’ Isle of Wight care home has improved and achieved a ‘good’ rating from Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors.

Merrydale Residential Home, Spencer Road, Ryde, was found to require improvement just last year. However, its rating was raised to ‘good’ following an inspection earlier this month.

Merrydale can accommodate 15 people, although at the time of the inspection there were 13 people living there.

Residents felt safe

Residents and their relatives praised the home, saying they felt safe and well looked after by staff members.

People received their medicines safely and as prescribed. Staff explained to people what the medication was for, and records were kept with no unexplained gaps.

The home was clean, and each room was given a weekly ‘deep clean’. One relative said:

“There’s nothing to moan about, they look after her very well.”

People were offered a wide range of food, with one resident describing it as ‘out of this world’.

Feline mascot

The home had a cat, which belonged to a person who had recently passed away. The staff at the service had opted to keep the cat as it was considered ‘part of the Merrydale family’.

Staff looked after the cat, with residents enjoying its presence in the home.

Regular trips

Staff support people to go on trips out, and there was a variety of activities planned at the home, including a local quiz league.

The registered manager interacted well with staff, helping to serve lunch and chatting with residents.

Staff appreciated her presence and one told inspectors:

“In my last job we never saw director and here they are involved, they chat to people.”

Hard work and dedication of staff

Registered manager Lily Renouf said:

“We were so pleased with the results of the inspection, it’s a really lovely report. “It’s all down to the hard work and dedication of the staff. “A lot of our residents say it’s just like being back at home. We have a really person centred approach, and we don’t make them stick to routines. “The house is very homely, it’s not clinical and we have lots of photos and decorations around.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Images: © Megan Baynes

Location map

View the location of this story.