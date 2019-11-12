Isle of Wight care home welcomes improved CQC rating

An Isle of Wight care home has improved its rating from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’ — after residents praised the kind and caring staff.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has published an inspection report after visiting Inglefield Nursing and Residential Home in Totland, run by Buckland Care.

CQC inspectors found policies, plans and assessments had been developed to reduce the risk of infection and improve the level of care for the 43 residents.

They found care plans were accurate and contained detailed information about residents’ needs and abilities, and people were involved in planning their care and support.

Effectiveness ‘requires improvement’

Inglefield was rated ‘good’ in all categories except one. The effectiveness of the care provided was rated ‘requires improvement’ after inspectors found minimal information was gathered about people’s needs when they moved to the home.

Inspectors found residents were supported to have choice and control of their lives, and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

People were offered a range of personalised activities, including arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, history and cookery clubs.

Gray: Looking forward to taking this to ‘outstanding’

Manager Alison Gray said she was delighted with the report and praised her ‘incredible staff.’ She said,

“I would like to thank staff for working so hard this past year. I would also like to thank our residents, their families and the community for their ongoing support. “We are so glad the CQC has recognised the excellent work we are doing here and we are looking forward to taking this to ‘outstanding’ in the future.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed