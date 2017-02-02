Isle of Wight CCG facing £12m funding deficit

The Executive member for Adult Social Care Richard Priest, yesterday called on the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to reverse its decision to stop its financial contribution to supporting the protection of adult social care services on the Island.
In response to the plea, Helen Shields Chief Officer of the isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said,
“The Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has been working in partnership for some years with the Isle of Wight Council.
“The CCG is required to pass to the IOW Council the funding which it has been allocated to support social care of £3.6m.
“The CCG was in the fortunate position to be able to supplement this funding by £3.1m (2015/16) and £1.4m (2016/17). The Council was first made aware of the need to decrease this support in August 2015 and it has been raised as a risk on the risk register at the Joint Commissioning Board since September 2015.”
CCG has its own “significant deficit of £12m”
Helen went on to add,
“The CCG is facing a significant deficit of £12m in 2017/18 but has agreed to an additional £1m in that year above the statutory minimum but has had to give notice for 2018/19.
“The CCG receives an allocation from NHS England to commission health services for island residents and it is not able to raise additional resources above that level.
“The CCG clearly wishes it was able to continue to support the Council over and above the required level but it is not in a position to do so.
“The CCG wants to continue to work with the Council to look at the collective positions so that we can use our combined total commissioning resource for the benefit of Island residents.”
Image: Images of Money under CC BY 2.0
Thursday, 2nd February, 2017 11:52am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eY8
Filed under: Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story
.
S Gordon
2.Feb.2017 12:08pm
Since the island lied about Agenda 21 and persuaded everybody to sign up for it, money was going to disappear. That’s the plan behind Agenda 21. Everybody who is aware of the Agenda knows this. The elite want to crush us all and rule over us in a way that even Hitler couldn’t manage. And you agreed to Agenda 21 you all just bent over for the paedophile elite [part of comment removed]. For the island to survive we have to abolish the Agenda and never allow it again.
Alan Price
2.Feb.2017 12:27pm
So the council have known about this since 2015?
So why has it taken this long for the issue to be addressed?
Any answers on this Steve Stubbings, or will you choose to ignore another question from a concerned resident?….
Robert Jones
2.Feb.2017 12:43pm
The only way of “addressing” it is for the money required to sustain services to be released. The council has made the point that we’re heading for bankruptcy and that it, like the CCG, has no means of raising the money from local sources, including Council Tax.
Your question would be better directed to Richard Priest: knowing all this, as he will if he had been reading his papers as I assume he has, why is he asking the CCG to do something he must also know it’s not in a position to do?
Perhaps if we could attract the MP’s attention to this issue we might make a little progress: because he’s known about it, too, and is in a better position to address it than Steve Stubbings.
ErnestCitizen
2.Feb.2017 12:47pm
You mean like how you keep ignoring people who continually correct your mistaken ‘beliefs’?
Didn’t you promise Steve and myself an apology for the last one?
Alan Price
2.Feb.2017 1:46pm
I promised an apology once the 2017 figures are announced, as you politely directed me to the figures for 2016 (which made interesting ready – thank you for that).
To repeat myself, I will happily apologise once the 2017 figures are announced, at this point neither of us have the correct figures to support our opinions.
To answer both yours and Steve’s questions re my opinion on the executive allowance total being the same but shared amongst a greater number of Cllrs, I am related through marriage to a Conservative Cllr (who will remain nameless), and they have informed me of the above.
So I have not just plucked an imaginary theory from nowhere, I have no doubt that this will not satisfy your hungry for cold hard evidence, similar to mine in regards to Steve’s continuous claims re the ‘failed coup’….
steve stubbings
2.Feb.2017 1:52pm
You have done the Conservative councillor a great service by not naming him. :-)
ErnestCitizen
2.Feb.2017 2:30pm
Your informant is wrong and the fact it comes from a Councillor is quite worrying.
You also realise that Sally (one the journalists who runs this site) also confirmed how allowances work? You are saying she is wrong also?
There is no need to wait until the accounts to apologise. If you truly are interested in the truth you could read the relevant section in the Constitution of the Isle of Wight Council.
You can find it here:
https://www.iwight.com/documentlibrary/view/council-constitution1
It’s page 231, the section titled ‘MEMBERS’ ALLOWANCES SCHEME’.
A snippet:
“4. Special Responsibility Allowances
(a) For each year a special responsibility allowance shall be paid to those councillors who hold the special responsibilities in relation to the authority that are specified in Schedule 1 to this scheme.
(b) Subject to paragraph (6), the amount of each such allowance for 2016/2017 shall be the amount specified against that special responsibility in that schedule. The allowances will be reviewed in accordance with paragraph (8).”
That states they are paid a fixed amount which is shown the relevant schedule on page 237.
It also explicitly states how members are paid that allowance pro-rata for partial years and so on.
Here is the relevant law:
http://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2003/1021/contents/made?view=plain
You might not have picked a theory from nowhere, but the argument ‘someone told me’ is not exactly any better, is it?
steve stubbings
2.Feb.2017 12:47pm
What, exactly, is your concern, Alan? The fact that I didn’t issue a press release?
Please remind me of the other question to which you, as a ‘concerned resident’, still await an answer.
steve stubbings
2.Feb.2017 1:30pm
Further, Alan, since you have, once again, afforded me the opportunity to comment, I have discovered that delicate negotiations with other organisations facing similar problems to ours – as a consequence of ‘austerity’- are better conducted in private rather than through the media. I spent years building good relationships with our partners in health!
Why not try doing some research before you come on here spouting your predictably jejune opinions?
Colin
2.Feb.2017 2:24pm
jejune.
I haven’t come across that one before. I had to look it up.
It’s an education itself on this site.;)