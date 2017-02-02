Isle of Wight CCG facing £12m funding deficit

The Executive member for Adult Social Care Richard Priest, yesterday called on the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to reverse its decision to stop its financial contribution to supporting the protection of adult social care services on the Island.

In response to the plea, Helen Shields Chief Officer of the isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said,

“The Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has been working in partnership for some years with the Isle of Wight Council. “The CCG is required to pass to the IOW Council the funding which it has been allocated to support social care of £3.6m. “The CCG was in the fortunate position to be able to supplement this funding by £3.1m (2015/16) and £1.4m (2016/17). The Council was first made aware of the need to decrease this support in August 2015 and it has been raised as a risk on the risk register at the Joint Commissioning Board since September 2015.”

CCG has its own “significant deficit of £12m”

Helen went on to add,

“The CCG is facing a significant deficit of £12m in 2017/18 but has agreed to an additional £1m in that year above the statutory minimum but has had to give notice for 2018/19. “The CCG receives an allocation from NHS England to commission health services for island residents and it is not able to raise additional resources above that level. “The CCG clearly wishes it was able to continue to support the Council over and above the required level but it is not in a position to do so. “The CCG wants to continue to work with the Council to look at the collective positions so that we can use our combined total commissioning resource for the benefit of Island residents.”

Image: Images of Money under CC BY 2.0