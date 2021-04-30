Isle of Wight CCG merges with other groups across Hampshire and Southampton

Moving from looking after just the Island’s population, the body now covers the healthcare of 1.66 million people

Alison Smith managing director of the Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)

The public body who commission healthcare services on the Isle of Wight has joined forces with five other groups across Hampshire and Southampton.

Now forming the NHS Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), it is responsible for ensuring the right health service is provided in the right place and to the highest quality.

Moving from looking after just the Island’s population, the body now covers the healthcare of 1.66 million people.

CCGs across the country plan and buy healthcare services from local hospitals, GPs and other providers.

Agreed in July 2020
The merger was formally agreed between the six groups back in July 2020 when a business case and formal application to NHS England and NHS improvement was made.

The new CCG, came into being at the start of the month.

It hopes all areas can work together more closely across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Changes
Four areas have been highlighted as the focus of the changes:

  • Increasing the focus and support CCGs provide to primary care and the development of primary care networks.
  • Pursue deeper integration of health and care with councils building on existing arrangements
  • Enable each Integrated Care Partnership (the Island is one) to thrive
  • Create a single strategic planning, transformation, resource allocation and assurance function for across the CCG areas.

Working as one big CCG, it hopes, will allow it to overcome complexity, fragmentation and reduce duplication.

Alison Smith managing director of the Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)

Rhos yr Alarch

I wonder what the implications are for liaison with the local authority on social care…

30, April 2021 2:50 pm
andy

The move is to place all services in the hands of mainland providers. Fire Services, Hospital Services, Police Services, you name it, it’s going to the mainland.

Will the island be forgotten about? We might get a few crumbs from the top table of Mainland bureaucrats, if we are lucky.

30, April 2021 4:23 pm
Jenny Smart

“ CCGs across the country plan and buy healthcare services from local hospitals, GPs and other providers.”

If you can provide healthcare services cheap enough, then you’ve got the contract!

30, April 2021 4:26 pm
chausettes

I have a feeling this will be viewed with suspicion by many Islanders, but I hope they ultimately welcome this move – the other CCGs involved have a wealth of good experience and I really hope this rubs-off on our own!

