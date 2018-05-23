Isle of Wight CCG powers could be lost to the mainland

A new partnership between the Isle of Wight CCG and Hampshire could see some commissioning powers lost to the mainland.

The Isle of Wight CCG is one of the smallest in the country, and a discussion will soon start over which services will no longer fall under the IW CCG’s remit. However, no decisions have yet been made.

Part of Hampshire CCG partnership

The Island’s CCG became part of the Hampshire CCG partnership on 1st April 2018. The partnership consists of four other CCGs— Fareham and Gosport, North Hampshire, North East Hampshire and Farnham and South Eastern Hampshire.

The new accountable officer for the Isle of Wight CCG will be Maggie MacIsaac.

Significant pressures

A report, due to be go before the CCG’s governing body on Thursday (24th May) says:

“The Isle of Wight is a challenged health and care system with significant operational, safety, clinical and financial pressures.”

It says there is a ‘requirement for a significant transformation programme’ which is in the early stages of planning and delivery.

Some NHS commissioning activities, currently undertaken by the Isle of Wight CCG, will now be undertaken with other CCGs in Hampshire and NHS England. It is not yet known what form this new commissioning model will take.

Remodelling of acute services

In February, the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) gave the Acute Services Redesign plan the green light.

This will see 89 per cent of current activity retained at St Mary’s, with the other 11 per cent, likely to be specialised care, sent to the mainland.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Manhattan Loft under CC BY 2.0