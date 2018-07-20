Isle of Wight Celebrating Age Awards 2018: Nominations now open

Suzanne and Alan share this latest news. Ed

Nominations now open for ‘Celebrating Age Awards’ 2018 where Islanders are invited to recognise the achievements of local older people, over the age of 50 and celebrate their contribution to Island life, by nominating them for a Celebrating Age Award.

Sponsored by Wright Estate Agency and hosted by Age UK Isle of Wight, the Annual Celebrating Age Awards will be returning as part of the wider Celebrating Age Festival which runs from 1st to 7th October 2018.

The categories

Individuals/groups can be nominated in the following categories:

Age Friendly Entrepreneur – supported by IW Chamber of Commerce

Someone over 50 who has made a big contribution to Island business.

Someone over 50 who has made a big contribution to Island business. Age Friendly Contribution to the Community – supported by Southern Vectis

Someone over 50 who has devoted their time and effort to changing the lives of others or has impacted the community in a significant way.

Someone over 50 who has devoted their time and effort to changing the lives of others or has impacted the community in a significant way. Age Friendly Arm in Arm – supported by Southern Housing

An older person or group of people who work together across generations or who contribute towards bridging the gap between young and older people.

An older person or group of people who work together across generations or who contribute towards bridging the gap between young and older people. Age Friendly Impact – supported by Mia

An older person who is selflessly making a difference to other peoples’ lives or has impacted the Island in a positive way over the years.

An older person who is selflessly making a difference to other peoples’ lives or has impacted the Island in a positive way over the years. Age Friendly Challenge of the Year – supported by Sainsbury’s

An older person who overcame a serious challenge and showed courage and determination to inspire others.

An older person who overcame a serious challenge and showed courage and determination to inspire others. Age Friendly Volunteer – supported by Red Funnel

Someone who has devoted his/her time to volunteering and helping others.

Someone who has devoted his/her time to volunteering and helping others. Age Friendly Team – supported by Stylish Windows

A Group of older adults who worked together to do something outstanding.

A Group of older adults who worked together to do something outstanding. Age Friendly Active Person – supported by Tesco

Someone over 50 who continues to be dedicated to and is passionate about sport or has achieved great things by crossing the finish line in a physical activity.

How to nominate

You can nominate in four ways:

Online via: Celebrating Age Awards 2018 – Online Nomination Form

Download a form: Celebrating Age Awards 2018 – Nomination Form. Completed forms can be returned to: nominations@ageukiw.org.uk or the freepost address below

Collecting a form from Age UK Isle of Wight office at 147 High Street, Newport, PO30 1TY

Call (01983) 525282 and request a form free of charge

Forms are returned via freepost: Age UK Isle of Wight, Freepost RTGG-LRCS-JRBZ, Newport, PO30 1TY.

Closing date for all nominations is Friday 3rd August 2018.

Independent judging panel

Winners are selected by an independent judging panel representing different Public/Community Services.

All shortlisted nominees will be invited to the Celebrating Age Awards Ceremony.

The Celebrating Age Awards and Age Friendly Island are part of the National Lottery funded Ageing Better programme set up by the Big Lottery Fund. Ageing Better aims to develop creative ways for older people to be actively involved in their local communities, helping to combat social isolation and loneliness.

Image: © Suzanne Whitewood – 2017 winners of Celebrating Age Awards