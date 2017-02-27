Adrian shares this latest appeal from the Isle of Wight charity, Roll Out The Barrel. Ed

The only Isle of Wight based charity dealing directly with water and sanitation issues has today launched a drought appeal.

Adrian Brewer, CEO, says,

“No explanation is needed, just watch the news any day of the week. “East Africa is being decimated by the effects of El Nino.”

The Roll Out The Barrel Trust will deliver water barrels and water filters to avoid cholera and typhoid almost immediately.

Money used immediately

The Isle of Wight often comes together in times of crisis helping refugees from various conflicts, this is an urgent appeal to make a significant impact on the situation and literally save the lives of women and children in desperate need.

Adrian added,

“There’s a team on the ground right now and we are able to work with other NGOs. “Just to reassure donors, your money will be used within days not just sit around in a bank account somewhere.”

To donate now go to the Virgin Money Website.