Number of Isle of Wight children admitted to hospital for mental health disorders almost double UK average

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Child hospital admissions for mental health disorders on the Isle of Wight are almost double the UK national average, latest figures show.

In 2015/16, 162 per 100,000 children were admitted to hospital for a mental health disorder — compared to 86 per 100,000 nationally.

The figures were outlined in the Isle of Wight’s Transformation Plan for Children and Young People’s Mental Health 2015-2020 (2017 Refresh).

NEU: “Increasing numbers of children under huge stress”

Peter Shreeve, secretary of the Isle of Wight National Education Union branch, said high-stakes testing curriculum, focused on passing exams, was partly to blame.

He said:

“Government policies have helped create the conditions which are putting increasing numbers of children under huge stress. “The government has pulled the rug out from under youngsters with mental health issues by cutting funding for young people’s mental health services and not giving schools enough funding for pastoral care. “The direct consequence of ongoing austerity means there are fewer available staff to give the desperately needed support that our young people need. “This needs proper funding and we need to be serious about tackling underlying causes of children’s mental health.”

The report

Full details can be found in the report below. Click on full screen icon to see larger version.







CAMHS Transformation Refresh October 2017 v17[1] (PDF)



CAMHS Transformation Refresh October 2017 v17[1] (Text)



Image: Dean Jarvey under CC BY 2.0