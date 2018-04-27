Six hospital wards affected by inadequate staffing levels, report reveals

An NHS report has revealed that St Mary’s Hospital was left unable to provide adequate staffing on six wards. The Trust blamed staff sickness and lack of available agency nurses.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

The Isle of Wight’s hospital was left unable to provide adequate staffing on six general wards, an Isle of Wight NHS Trust report has revealed.

In December 2017, the vacancy rate at St Mary’s Hospital, Newport, was 15 per cent for general inpatient areas and five per cent for mental health inpatient areas.

Sickness and lack of agency staff
The neonatal intensive care unit had to be restricted twice in December due to low staffing caused by sickness and a lack of agency nurses.

The report said:

“Overall the quality indicators are below what is expected and the pressures on staff currently are likely to impact on this.”

Not necessary to close beds
It also states staff have, at times, not been able to provide care in a timely way and have also had to forego breaks.

The report said:

“If necessary, in extreme circumstances due to insufficient numbers of nursing staff, beds may have to close. As of today this has not been necessary.”

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has been contacted for comment.

Image: dreamingofariz under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 27th April, 2018 5:29pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kH9

