Developer pulls out of huge Ryde redevelopment: Exclusive

The developer behind the large-scale redevelopment of Harcourt Sands has confirmed to OnTheWight they have taken the decision to pull out.

The project on the site of an ex-holiday camp, adjacent to Puckpool Park, near Ryde has been at least six years in development.

It had been granted permission for 128 residential dwellings, alongside a tourism proposal that would comprise either a 63 bed hotel or 15 holiday units.

The redevelopment of Harcourt Sands was one of the Isle of Wight council’s “11 key strategic sites”.

Long-running project

The redevelopment has been ongoing for at least six years. After a long period of applying for planing permission, the then-developer, ZeroC, was finally granted outline planning permission by Isle of Wight council at the end of 2015 and had hoped to start work in Summer 2016.

Consultation with the public as to how they wanted the site to be developed had been on going since at least July 2012.

Land Agent

Speaking to the Land Agent (they act for the land owner), OnTheWight learnt a few more details.

When asked how long ZeroC had not been involved, OnTheWight was told it was “very recently”.

When asked what the next move was, we were told:

“The land owner will do what they can to bring it forward for development.”

