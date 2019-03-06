Isle of Wight children and families invited to join Global Strike 4 Climate

Isle of Wight Extinction Rebellion share this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight children and families will be gathering in Newport for the Global Strike for climate next week. Held on Friday 15th March, students across the globe from Germany to the Australian Gold Coast are walking out of lessons to urge our political leaders to take action against Climate Change.

Inspired by the words and actions of 16-year-old Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, 15,000 children across the UK took part in the national strike in February, resulting in press coverage, questions in Parliament and even more local councils declaring a Climate Emergency.

An Extinction Rebellion Isle of Wight spokesperson said,

“All Island young people, their families and other campaigners are welcome to join us from 3-5pm for a rally in Newport outside County Hall. We ask our local, national and global leaders to urgently put forward legislation and innovations to reduce our carbon emissions to net zero, and protect our wildlife habitats and countryside for the generations to come. “Our Island young people are our future, and they deserve our support!”

Further details on the UK support for the global climate strike can be found on the Website.

Image: © IW Extinction Rebellion