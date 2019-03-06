Isle of Wight children and families invited to join Global Strike 4 Climate

A rally outside County Hall will take place on between 3-5pm on Friday 15th March. All are invited to join members of Extinction Rebellion.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

xr iw outside county hall

Isle of Wight Extinction Rebellion share this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight children and families will be gathering in Newport for the Global Strike for climate next week. Held on Friday 15th March, students across the globe from Germany to the Australian Gold Coast are walking out of lessons to urge our political leaders to take action against Climate Change.

Inspired by the words and actions of 16-year-old Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, 15,000 children across the UK took part in the national strike in February, resulting in press coverage, questions in Parliament and even more local councils declaring a Climate Emergency.

An Extinction Rebellion Isle of Wight spokesperson said,

“All Island young people, their families and other campaigners are welcome to join us from 3-5pm for a rally in Newport outside County Hall. We ask our local, national and global leaders to urgently put forward legislation and innovations to reduce our carbon emissions to net zero, and protect our wildlife habitats and countryside for the generations to come.

“Our Island young people are our future, and they deserve our support!”

XRIW Rally Cllr Dave - Vix

Further details on the UK support for the global climate strike can be found on the Website.

Image: © IW Extinction Rebellion

Wednesday, 6th March, 2019 4:18pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mqa

Filed under: Environment, Featured, Green Issues, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*