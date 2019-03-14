The Isle of Wight Children’s Festival returns for more fun this Easter: Book now

Buckle up for an Adventure! The Isle of Wight Children’s Festival is back, bigger and better than ever, following its hugely successful launch last year.

Taking place for three days during the Easter Holidays (10th – 12th April 2019), the Ventnor Exchange team will be transforming Quay Arts Centre in Newport into a hub of activity and fun for families by hosting incredible performances, spell-binding storytelling, magical experiences, mad games and wicked workshops!

Made entirely for families

Launched in 2018 as a new event made entirely for families the Isle of Wight Children’s Festival is a collaboration between two of the Island’s most prolific arts organisations working together to create a truly unique experience for young people in the area.

It’s affordable too, with loads of free events promised and all ticketed shows £6 and under, with no booking fees.

What to expect

Among the events to be announced is the story of ‘Tom Thumb’ a beautiful show traveling from Scotland to take part in the festival.

Performed by Cbeebies presenter Patrick Lynch (pictured above), it follows little Tom outwitting his parents and the ogre to show everybody that even though he is small, he is still mighty.

This will be joined by Bristol-based Wardrobe Ensemble (pictured below) with their amazing interactive show for 3 – 8-year-olds about the wonders of the universe – The Star Seekers!

The show has toured all over the country, including a three week run at the National Theatre and it will be their first visit to the Isle of Wight.

Bringing high quality theatre and events to the Island

Ventnor Exchange’s Director, Jack Whitewood, said,

“We think all young people should have access to cultural experiences, and the Isle of Wight Children’s Festival is about bringing high quality theatre and events to the Island, keeping everything free or as affordable as possible.”

And there’s more

Other events include storytelling by the IW Literary Festival’s Kids Zone team, an epic Silent Disco, Baby Massage, The Lego Movie screening and loads of activities and games.

You can book tickets for events through the Ventnor Exchange Website.

You can see the full timetable of events on the Website.