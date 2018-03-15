Isle of Wight Children’s Festival: Magical performances and loads of free events

It’s not long until the first Isle of Wight Children’s Festival makes its way to the Quay Arts Centre in Newport.

The team behind the Ventnor Exchange and Ventnor Fringe Festival are teaming up with the Quay to deliver a truly unique experience for children on the Isle of Wight over the Easter holidays.

Our favourite arts centre will be transformed into a hub of activity and fun for families with incredible performances, spell binding storytelling, magical experiences, mad games and wicked workshops!

Moomins and Yetis

Remember Tove Jansson’s famous creation ‘The Moomins’? Well, the Get Lost & Found collective from Brighton will be bringing the lovable characters from Finland to life on stage. There are three performances to choose from.

There’s also a chance to see the magical story of ‘Yana and the Yeti’ a beautiful show created over several months in the far north of Norway, by the acclaimed Bristol based puppeteers Pickled Image. There are two performances to choose from.

Lots of free fun

As well as the Moomins and Yetis, look forward to a whole host of free activities across the three days for all to enjoy.

There’ll be comic strip and fashion workshops, storytelling and even a chance to make your very own puppets.

See our event listings for details of all events and make sure you book early to avoid disappointment. All ticketed shows £7.50 and under.

The Quay Arts Cafe will be open throughout serving up delicious food and refreshments.

