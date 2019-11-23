Isle of Wight Christmas Advert encourages buying from independent shops, artists and crafters

Isle of Wight artist and film maker Lucy Bell has released her own Christmas advert to encourage people to buy from local independent shops, artists and crafters this Christmas.

The advert (watch below) features friends, family and members of the Isle of Wight outdoor swimming group sharing smiles.

Monkton Arts Exhibition

Alongside this, Lucy has a new exhibition at Monkton Arts, Ryde running until that is all about reusing things and social history.

This is the first exhibition Lucy Bell has had under her trade name of Seabell Artisan – which runs until Saturday 30th November.

Lucy said,

“Sometimes we are too quick to throw things away and sometimes we hold onto things for far too long. This exhibition brings together these two elements of thought.”

What to expect

In some pieces are things that would have been thrown away, objects of everyday life such as receipts, newspapers, tickets and magazines.

In others, musical scores from the 1950s feature as they are old and fragile they are no longer fit for the purpose they were originally intended for, but also hold sentimental value to Lucy as they were her late father’s violin music from when he was a boy, to incorporate them into her work preserves them for prosperity gives them a new purpose and continues their story.

Lucy had an epiphany earlier this year having been an artist for a number of years and also a filmmaker, it occurred to Lucy that it was OK to do things in her own way, without judgment or explanation – something that she thought she had to do.

Dyslexic brains work differently

As long as she got to the endpoint it did not matter how she got there. It may seem odd that it took her 45 years to realise this, but it was only after a dragon from the Dragons’ Den said this is what he does that she suddenly realised this was OK!

A dyslexic brain sometimes works differently and gets to a destination in a unique way!

This is her first exhibition since this epiphany. Some of the other things she has used in her work are house paints from tester pots, leftover paints, water watercolours inherited, pen, and pencil.

It is an explosion of memories, sentiment and freedom of expression.

The exhibition runs until 30th November. Monkton Arts can be found at 11 East St, Ryde PO33 1JP – open 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

News shared by Sandy from Sassy Productions. Ed