Isle of Wight Christmas Toy Appeal returns for its eighth year

Can you help make Christmas special for thousands of less-fortunate children on the Isle of Wight this year?

The Isle of Wight Radio Christmas Toy Appeal launches today (Friday) – and it needs your support!

Sadly, there are thousands of children on the Isle of Wight who won’t be getting much of a Christmas this year – but you can help change that.

Unexpected gift make a huge difference

We know from our previous appeals what a huge difference an unexpected gift makes to the lives of less-fortunate children on the Isle of Wight, including young carers, children in hospital over the Christmas period, looked-after children, sick youngsters, bereaved children or those challenged by poverty and housing problems.

More than 20 local charities and organisations receive gifts through the appeal which are then presented to a deserving child, aged from 0 to 16. All gifts donated stay on the Isle of Wight.

Running for eight years

Isle of Wight Radio has been involved in the appeal since its inception eight years ago and has witnessed the difference it has made to thousands of young lives on the Island.

You can donate a new toy or gift suitable for a child aged 0-16 – with a value of £10 – at an official drop off point until Friday, 14 December (10am deadline). But if you can’t afford £10 – or want to raise even more money – then you could sign up to do a fundraiser and raise some money, which will then help us buy toys to donate!

Donate cash

You can also donate money via the “Donate” button and the Official IOW Toy Appeal Facebook page and a gift will be chosen for you. All gifts will be wrapped by kind-hearted volunteers and delivered in time for Christmas!

The appeal closes on 14th December, giving enough time for the gifts to be wrapped and delivered before the big day.

Local appeal for local children

It’s a local appeal, run by local people to benefit local children – and on behalf of all the local organisations you’ll be helping, thank you!

We believe every child deserves a Happy Christmas!

There are official drop-off points across the Island:

Isle of Wight Radio, Dodnor Park, Newport

Medina Leisure Centre, Newport

Morrisons, Newport

The Entertainer, St James Street, Newport

Asda, Newport

Mothercare, Carisbrooke

Toymaster, Union Street, Ryde

Tesco Extra, Ryde

The Heights Leisure Centre, Sandown

Toymaster, High Street, Shanklin

West Wight Sports Centre, Freshwater

Ventnor Winter Gardens, Ventnor

Charlotte’s Academy, Birmingham Road, Cowes

For more information visit Isle of Wight Radio at Dodnor Park, Newport, to drop yours off in person (office hours Mon-Fri 9am-5pm).

