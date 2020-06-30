Isle of Wight cinemas soon to reopen again to film lovers: The detail

Both Cineworld and Ryde Commodore both closed their doors at the beginning of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown, but with the ‘easing’ of lockdown measures coming into force over the next week, film lovers will soon be able to return to their favourite cinemas.

Leo Leisure’s Commodore Cinema in Ryde, will be the first to re-open its doors – this Saturday 4th July at 10am.

Temperature checks and social distancing

Customers are encouraged to buy tickets online, but walk-in ticket sales will be accepted.

They’ll be carrying out no-contact temperature checks of customers as they enter the building and ask for people to make sure they are socially distanced when queuing outside.

In a message to their followers, they explain,

“Many other procedures are in place such as one way systems, deep and regular cleaning and floor signage. “Customers from the same household or support bubble can sit together and we will be implementing the new 1m distancing rule. You can of course wear a face covering if you wish. “Above all we want you to stay safe, enjoy your great value for money cinema and we hope to see you very soon. Thank you for supporting your local independent cinema.”

See the Website for programme details.

Slightly longer wait for Cineworld

Cineworld say that subject to final clarifications, they will re-open their cinemas starting Friday 31st July.

A spokesperson for Cineworld confirmed to News OnTheWight,

“In line with recent adjustments to the schedule of upcoming movie releases, Cineworld will re-open its cinemas in the UK starting Friday 31st July, subject to final clarifications and confirmation in relation to government Covid-19 restrictions. “The health and wellbeing of our customers and employees is our top priority. We are following government guidelines in order to make cinemagoers feel as comfortable and safe as possible. This includes implementing measures such as: arranging cinemas in a manner that promotes and maintains social distancing, staggering film start and end times, setting up additional hand sanitising stations, undertaking an advanced cleaning programme and providing staff with Covid-19 specific training. “We will ensure a safe and enjoyable cinematic experience for all our visitors and we remain committed to being the best place to watch a movie.”

Image: Karen Zhao under CC BY 2.0