Isle of Wight climate campaigner hand delivers Greta Thunberg’s books to all secondary schools and colleges

Four copies of Greta Thunberg’s book ’No One is Too Small to Make a Difference’ have been delivered to each and every secondary school and college on the Isle of Wight this week.

All but three of the schools received their copies by hand, as Ventnorian Julie Hutchinson used her key card to travel the Island on Southern Vectis buses to deliver the books.

Donated totes sold to buy books

Julie explains,

“I was given a kind donation of 20 tote bags reading ‘Power to the Peaceful’ and told “Go and do some good with them”. “Earlier that month, my Husband had bought me a copy of Greta Thunberg’s book ’No One is Too Small to Make a Difference’ for my birthday. I’ve always been in awe at what Greta has achieved, in a year she has started the School Strike movement which has now gone global. “I wanted to use the proceeds of the Tote Bags to buy copies of the books for all the secondary schools around the Island.”

She added,

“The bags were sold at RhythmTree Festival and to friends in Southampton. Other Island friends boosted the total raised, and four copies of the book have now been hand delivered to each and every Secondary school and college.”

Julie explains that it would have cost her £48 to deliver all the books by post, so apart from three schools as she ran out of time, the rest were delivered by hand, as Julie pounded the streets.

School strike later this month

Julie went on to say,

“I am so pleased that the Isle of Wight now has a Youth movement, Fridays for Future Isle of Wight. “A General Strike for All has been called by Greta Thunberg on 20th September, where Greta has asked that adults strike with the children in solidarity. “The School Strike will happen at St Thomas’s Square in Newport at 11am. I know in Australia there have been many grandparents attending the strikes with the children for safeguarding.”

“Exceptional circumstances”

She added,

“Many children are suffering with climate anxiety and I feel children should be heard. The Fridays for Future Website has a template letter that parents can complete to give to their child’s school, outlining why they feel these are exceptional circumstances. “The letter explains the worry that children have, and gives the parent’s consent. I’ve not read of any schools that have imposed fines on parents for their children to attend school strikes. Fridays For Future recommend parents send a letter to the head teacher giving their consent, and children have done this already on the Island and not faced any fines.”



Julie finished by saying,