Isle of Wight coffee roasters innovate in light of the Coronavirus challenges

The Isle of Wight has long been a hot-bed of innovation, and the challenges presented to business during the Coronavirus outbreak has brought this to the fore.

Isle of Wight artisan coffee roasters, Island Roasted, had to close their popular cafe in Newport, so looked around at other markets they could explore, not only to boost income streams but also to help create additional roles for their staff.

Nespresso compatible capsules

Today the company has announced they’ll soon be producing their own Nespresso compatible capsules. Nespresso is a coffee machine that works with the use of capsules or pods.

A spokesperson for Island Roasted said,

“The first test pods came off the new press yesterday, so we are hoping to have the first batches available to purchase over the next few weeks. “We will release more details shortly, but initially the range is likely to include one of our blends, a single origin and a decaf option.”

Final version will be completely compostable

The version that Island Roasted are using for their trials is biodegradable, but only in a commercial digester and has a foil lid that would need removing first for recycling.

However, the final version they are developing is completely compostable, including the lid, so you will be able to put the whole thing straight into your food waste caddy.

Image: © Island Roasted