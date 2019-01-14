Isle of Wight Comic Con inspires the Wight Knight (real life super hero)

At the beginning of last month, a real life super hero (RLSH) for the Isle of Wight was revealed on social media. The Wight Knight launched himself on Facebook and Instagram revealing his costume and plans to patrol the streets of the Island.

Just before Christmas the Wight Knight announced that he had become “Division Commander for the Justice Alliance Initiative UK Division” and planned on “working to make the Isle of Wight community a better, safer place to live and enjoy”.

Wight Knight: Division Commander for the UK

Earlier today, explaining what inspired him to take on this role, the Wight Knight told OnTheWight,

“I’ve always liked the idea of helping the community and I saw some photos of super hero cosplayers from the last Comic Con on the Island and wondered if there were people who dress up like that all the time. “I came across the RLSH (real life super hero movement) documentaries on YouTube, mostly in America, but some over here, in places like London and Liverpool. “I messaged an RLSH group called the Justice Alliance Initiative (JAI) who accepted me into their ranks and gave me an introduction to being an RLSH and have become a division commander for the UK. “In the future I hope to help open other branches of the JAI across the UK.”

Not a “crime fighter or vigilante”

Making it clear that he did not want to be confused as a “crime fighter or vigilante”, the Wight Knight went on to say,

“I do not go out to fight crime or issue punishment on individuals. I only patrol to look for things I can report to the police and let the proper authorities deal with the legal detainment. “I also never use force in any instance unless it is to protect my own life.”

Latest patrol

As well as having reporting child porn accounts on Instagram, The Wight Knight’s latest log (from Sunday 13th January 2019) reads:

“Went on patrol in town of Ventnor, spoke to several people including one lovely couple for five minutes who took a photo of me and Handed out four information cards. “Met Jack Charge Photography for a photoshoot around the cliff path to Steep Hill Cove and across the seafront, wonderful scenery. Jack is a Great photographer and great guy. “Went all the way through to Upper Ventnor and spotted some girls throwing stones at properties who soon dropped them and ran home when they thought I was a ninja. Successful patrol.”

You can find the Wight Knight on Instagram as well as Facebook

Source: IWCP

Images: © Jack Charge Photography