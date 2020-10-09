Isle of Wight community champion awarded MBE in the Queen’s Honours

Congratulations are in order for Clare Griffin, the manager of West Wight Sports and Community Centre and leading light at

Clare has been honoured with an MBE for her efforts on the Coronavirus (Covid-19) response.

She manages the West Wight Sports and Community Centre. She was originally manager for the local swimming pool and successfully secured a sports lottery grant to develop the site into a sports centre, which she has managed for the past 31 years.

She worked with community members to establish ‘Our Place’, a drop in cafe to support vulnerable members of the community.

‘West Wight Coronavirus Support’

Even before the start of the pandemic lock down she had led the community in the establishment of the ‘West Wight Coronavirus Support’ hub to meet the needs of the local community.

She organised a community meeting and encouraged individuals and local businesses to volunteer during the crisis.

Over 400 volunteers

Within days, there were over 400 volunteers recruited to monitor phone lines, shop for those isolating, collect prescriptions and a steering group was established to coordinate the work.

She recognised the need for leaflet distribution to ensure the most vulnerable were able to get the help they needed within days of lockdown.

1,200 face masks for the local community

The team (‘West wight Coronavirus support hub’) oversaw the production of scrubs for local care homes and production of 1,200 face masks to the local community.

The team managed providing hot meals from the centre’s cafe which were delivered to the homes of people shielding or isolating

Online fitness

With the closure of the sports facilities, the team set up an online classes programme and virtual fitness classes.

This ensured members were able to maintain fitness programmes during lockdown and this ensured the centre was able to maintain some membership income which helped sustainability.

Griffin: “Absolutely blown away by this award”

Clare told News OnTheWight,

“I am absolutely blown away by this award. I genuinely don’t feel as if I have done anything extraordinary. “I am just so very fortunate to be part of the fantastic team of people based at West Wight Sports and Community Centre and which during lock down extended right across the West Wight. “What Team West Wight has done before, during and since lock down is an incredible achievement and one that I am proud to have been part of.”

Well done to Clare and all the other volunteers across the Isle of Wight who have stepped up to the plate to help those in need during the Coronavirus crisis.