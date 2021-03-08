Isle of Wight community come together to help fund missing puppy

Jollyes pet store in Newport, Isle of Wight, has issued a big thank-you to all the local people who helped in the search for a missing puppy belonging to store supervisor Dave Hannon.

Dave recently bought two collie pups, Shadow (pictured above) and Luna, but he was left fearing the worst after 18-week-old Shadow was spooked by another dog and ran away near Golden Hill Fort.

Community steps up

Despite being worried about her safety, Dave was amazed at the number of people who turned out to search for Shadow in person and who spread the news on social media.

Just when hope was fading, the pup was found 24 hours later by local resident Marnie Pelosi as she walked her dog, Blu, in Golden Hill Country Park.

Shadow has made a full recovery from her ordeal and is back at home playing with her sister, Luna.

Special treat for Blu

Store manager Mark White said,

“All of us at Jollyes in Newport would like to say thank you to everyone who joined in the search for Shadow, either in person or on social media. “It was really heart-warming to see so many people take the time to help try to find her and Dave couldn’t be more pleased to get her home. There’ll be a special treat waiting for Blu when Marnie next comes in.”

News shared by Peter on behalf of Jollyes. Ed