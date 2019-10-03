Isle of Wight community-led Christmas party for socially isolated older people – get involved

Age UK IW, in partnership with Newport-based business Rouse Limited, is helping to alleviate social isolation this Christmas by providing a traditional Christmas lunch for those who might otherwise spend the festive season alone.

This inaugural event will be held at The Granary, Barton Manor, East Cowes and will provide guests with a traditional Christmas lunch, entertainment and a small gift.

Support the event

Local businesses, volunteer groups, schools and colleges are invited to support the event with their time, talent and facilities.

Generously hosted by Barton Manor, the event also has the support of Waitrose in East Cowes, The Isle of Wight College catering and hospitality students, Queensgate Primary School, and the Gurnard Knit and Natter group.

Reaching out to most socially isolated

The aim of the event is to reach out to the most socially isolated older members of our community. For those without regular human contact, Christmas can sharpen feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Social isolation doesn’t only affect older members of our community though. It’s possible to become lonely or isolated at any point in your life, so the long-term aim for this initiative is to develop it into an annual event that ultimately reaches out to anyone who is socially isolated.

Get in touch

If you, your business, or community group can offer any support for this event, please contact Alexandra Pugh at Rouse Limited at alexandra.pugh@rouseltd.co.uk

Image: Caleb Woods under CC BY 2.0