Isle of Wight community raffle features prizes by some of the Island’s best artists, makers and producers

Isle of Wight photographer, Maria Bell, has launched a very special raffle to support two vital Island organisations.
Maria has worked with over 20 Isle of Wight born or based Makers, Artisan Distilleries and Producers who have all donated goods as prizes to support this community fundraiser for Isle of Wight Foodbank and Mountbatten.
Fantastic prizes
Almost £1,500 has been raised in just a couple of days. Prizes include:
- Isle of Wight Distillery – Bottle of Mermaid Gin
- Sue Paraskeva – Two stoneware jugs
- Thorne & Anchor – Long beech spoon
- Little Joy Jewellery – Diamond dot necklace
- Chloe Rosetta Bell – Ceramic cup and A4 watercolour
- Roake Studio – Hairpin
- Rust Jewellery – Sterling silver seagull necklace
- Espergaerde – Craft knife
- Leather Meraki – Cork purse and two tassels
- Island Roasted – Pack of Island Roasted coffee and Wight Label tea
- Goddards Brewery – Four-pack IW beer
- Tipsy Wight – Orchards Collection vodkas
- Tomato Stall – 3kg Tomato box
- Honeybourne Jewellery – Small turquoise pod studs
- Joy Jolliffe – Local heritage Seaview cushion
- Maria Bell Photography – A4 Surfers At Compton Bay photo print
- The Wight Pencil – Two notebooks, a print, four cards and sticker sheet
- Wild Island – Ten Spice gift boxes
- Alice Blackstock Studio – Watercolour print
- Travel Poster Co – Print
Donate to both or individually
Maria explains,
“You will have to choose to donate individually to either charity by following the links to their respective pages (see links below). You can choose to donate to one or manually split your donation (if you want to donate more than £2) between the two – we’d like to keep them as evenly split as possible if you see one lagging.
“Just Giving will then send every donation straight to Mountbatten and IW Foodbank each week; an especially crucial mechanism in this time of crisis.”
Enter the raffle
The IOW Community Relief Raffle ( <– follow this link) is just a minimum of £2 to enter (you can donate as many times as you like eg. £20 = 10 entries) and when you make your donation, you choose to either support Foodbank or Mountbatten ( <– follow those links to reach the correct donate page).
The raffle winners will be drawn on 15th July.
Well done to Maria for organising and to all the artists and makers for donating such great prizes.
Image: © Thea Welsford
Friday, 26th June, 2020 6:20pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nL6
Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, The Arts
