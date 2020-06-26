Isle of Wight community raffle features prizes by some of the Island’s best artists, makers and producers

Isle of Wight photographer, Maria Bell, has launched a very special raffle to support two vital Island organisations.

Maria has worked with over 20 Isle of Wight born or based Makers, Artisan Distilleries and Producers who have all donated goods as prizes to support this community fundraiser for Isle of Wight Foodbank and Mountbatten.

Fantastic prizes

Almost £1,500 has been raised in just a couple of days. Prizes include:

Isle of Wight Distillery – Bottle of Mermaid Gin

Sue Paraskeva – Two stoneware jugs

Thorne & Anchor – Long beech spoon

Little Joy Jewellery – Diamond dot necklace

Chloe Rosetta Bell – Ceramic cup and A4 watercolour

Roake Studio – Hairpin

Rust Jewellery – Sterling silver seagull necklace

Espergaerde – Craft knife

Leather Meraki – Cork purse and two tassels

Island Roasted – Pack of Island Roasted coffee and Wight Label tea

Goddards Brewery – Four-pack IW beer

Tipsy Wight – Orchards Collection vodkas

Tomato Stall – 3kg Tomato box

Honeybourne Jewellery – Small turquoise pod studs

Joy Jolliffe – Local heritage Seaview cushion

Maria Bell Photography – A4 Surfers At Compton Bay photo print

The Wight Pencil – Two notebooks, a print, four cards and sticker sheet

Wild Island – Ten Spice gift boxes

Alice Blackstock Studio – Watercolour print

Travel Poster Co – Print

Donate to both or individually

Maria explains,

“You will have to choose to donate individually to either charity by following the links to their respective pages (see links below). You can choose to donate to one or manually split your donation (if you want to donate more than £2) between the two – we’d like to keep them as evenly split as possible if you see one lagging. “Just Giving will then send every donation straight to Mountbatten and IW Foodbank each week; an especially crucial mechanism in this time of crisis.”

Enter the raffle

The IOW Community Relief Raffle ( <– follow this link) is just a minimum of £2 to enter (you can donate as many times as you like eg. £20 = 10 entries) and when you make your donation, you choose to either support Foodbank or Mountbatten ( <– follow those links to reach the correct donate page).

The raffle winners will be drawn on 15th July.

Well done to Maria for organising and to all the artists and makers for donating such great prizes.

Image: © Thea Welsford