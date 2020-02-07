Isle of Wight community spirit restores faith in humanity: Do you know who the hero is?

Here on the Isle of Wight, we are reminded almost weekly of the fantastic community spirit that is alive and kicking.

The latest story that will restore faith in humanity comes from Molly Keen. She is trying to locate the man who stepped in yesterday at a doctor’s surgery to help her and her family during a moment of crisis.

Molly says,

“I would really like to thank the complete hero who rescued me, my Mum, my son and my dog from Carisbrooke GP surgery yesterday (Thursday). But I have no idea who he is! “He obviously saw me getting frazzled and about to go crazy and stepped in and literally sorted everything! “I honestly don’t know what we would of done without his help.”

Molly goes on to explain,

“He was obviously busy and there for his own reasons, yet took the time to drive us all to the hospital, finding his way back to his car on foot. “He gave us money to buy my Mum some food and leave her enough for a taxi home (if needed) as we had nothing with us.”

Molly finished by saying,

“Being so stressed out I didn’t even think to ask his name! But I’m sure he said he works at GKN…. If anyone knows who this was please let me know.”

Molly shared her story to the Isle of Wight Community Information Page, but is hoping to reach a wider audience through OnTheWight.

Image: Howard Riminton under CC BY 2.0