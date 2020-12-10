Isle of Wight company awarded ‘Best Bespoke Engineering Solutions Firm’

Adaptive Engineering Solutions (AES) are delighted to be able to announce they have been awarded Best Bespoke Engineering Solutions Firm in the Southern Enterprise Awards 2020.
Speaking for the firm, Gordon Mucklow says,
“AES were recognised because we were able to demonstrate our design and engineering excellence, commitment and dedication to our customers, and their projects, during a period of much disruption and uncertainty.
“We would like to thank all our Clients, past and present, for the opportunities to solve their problems and showcase the professionalism of the Team and the calibre of our solutions.”
