Isle of Wight company innovates to protect NHS staff from Coronavirus

An Isle of Wight company has, over the weekend, raised their initial crowdfunding round of several to manufacture essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) face masks for frontline key workers during the Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19) outbreak. You can continue to donate.

Daniel Kozakewycz of Black Art Graphics in Bembridge normally produces corporate gifts and merchandise for the automotive industry. On Sunday he launched a Crowdfunder appeal to switch to manufacturing the face masks and smashed the first target of £1,000, with over £1,500 already pledged by Islanders.

Turning capacity towards supporting NHS

Dan says that has they’ve seen a drop in demand for the usual product line, they’re turning their full production capacity towards supporting the NHS and all frontline key workers during the crisis by producing much-needed face masks.

He says,

“We do not feel that it is right to charge for this essential gear during a crisis and would like to donate these wherever they are needed, however given the demand for this type of equipment we do need help covering our production and staffing costs.”

Supporting the self-employed

Dan went on to say,

“In addition to keeping our own overheads covered during this difficult time will be offering work to self-employed people who have fallen through the cracks of the government’s support package and found themselves having to rely on nothing, but the woefully inadequate universal credit during the economic turmoil that is currently unfolding.”

The current production capacity for the face masks is approximately 300 units per day, with production costs estimated at around £2.50 per unit once assembly and packaging are taken into account.

Meeting with IW NHS Trust

Dan has a a meeting with the Isle of Wight NHS Trust at St Mary’s Hospital today (Monday) to discuss their requirements.

He says that some designs are not approved for medical use due to the difficulty of sterilising them, but they will make sure their is suitable.

Show your support

If you would like to support this project to help protect key workers during the Coronavirus outbreak, head over to the Crowdfunder page to pledge your support.

