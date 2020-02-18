Isle of Wight consultant awarded prestigious national award

Consultant Physician in Endocrinology and Diabetes Mellitus, Dr Victor Lawrence has been awarded an Honorary Citation from the College of Podiatry.

Dr Lawrence, who is based at St Mary’s Hospital, will receive one of two prestigious awards given by the College at an annual awards ceremony later this year.

For contribution to development of profession

An Honorary Citation is awarded to professionals other than podiatrists, for their contribution to the development of the profession in the spheres of research, new practice systems or other areas of benefit to the organisation or the profession.

Alistair Flowerdew, IOW NHS Trust Medical Director, said:

“We are delighted about the award conferred on Dr Lawrence. It is a tribute to his exemplary service for the people on the Isle of Wight.”

Nominated by colleagues

Dr Lawrence was nominated to receive the award by colleagues at St Mary’s Hospital and across the Solent for his dedication and proactive involvement in championing the cause of podiatry, the reduction of lower limb amputations as well as the support he gives to the development of practitioners within the Podiatry teams.

Stanley: Striven to reduce IW lower limb amputation rate

Stephanie Stanley, Consultant Podiatrist and Head of Podiatry at St. Mary’s Hospital, said:

“Dr Lawrence works tirelessly to support the podiatry team. He is not only the designated medical practitioner for myself as an independent prescriber, he also acts as a clinical educator for all of the podiatry students from the University of Southampton and offers the opportunity for the Podiatry team to rotate through the joint diabetes foot ulcer clinic to gain experience and update their skills. “He has striven to reduce the lower limb amputation rate on the Island and we currently have one of the lowest amputation rates in the region. “I think his achievement should be recognised and applauded. We are very fortunate that he is a part of our multi-disciplinary team on the Island.”

The work of the diabetic foot team

The diabetic foot team at St Mary’s runs a high risk specialist diabetic foot service for people with ulcerations requiring intervention and works with the University Hospital Southampton’s vascular teams and the renal dialysis team at Queen Alexandra Hospital Portsmouth for onward referrals.

The service helps people by reducing the risk of amputation and supports to maintain patient’s mobility. Last year the Podiatry service saw over 41,000 patients with almost 1,000 being at high risk of threatened limb loss.

Dr Lawrence will be awarded an Honorary Citation later this year at a prestigious ceremony to be held at The House of Lords.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed