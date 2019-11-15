Isle of Wight council candidates named in Newport-West by-election

All the main parties have candidates standing, plus two independents in the by-election for the Isle of Wight council set in Newport West

Polling station

Six candidates will stand for the Isle of Wight Council’s Newport West seat, following the recent resignation of Chris Whitehouse.

The candidates have been confirmed by the council after the deadline to submit nominations closed at 4pm today (Friday).

The candidates are:

  • Julian Harris, Independent
  • Richard Hollis, Conservative
  • Joe Lever, Green Party
  • Stephen Reynolds, Independent
  • Nick Stuart, Liberal Democrat
  • Maria Villa Vine, Labour

Mr Lever has run for the Newport West seat before and is a member of Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council.

Mr Hollis was previously the Isle of Wight Councillor for the Parkhurst ward — until Lib Dem Cllr Andrew Garratt won the seat in the 2017 election.

Mr Stuart is the former parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Democrats, and previously stood in the Freshwater South ward.

Ms Villa Vine, a perinatal community nursery nurse, is chair of Island Labour’s Newport Branch.

The by-election for the Newport West seat will now take place on 12th December, the same day as the General Election.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Paul Walker under CC BY 2.0

chrissy2712

Go Maria villa Vine. You’ll be perfect for this

Vote Up00Vote Down
15, November 2019 9:11 pm
