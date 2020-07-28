Isle of Wight council challenged over refusal of planning permission for town houses

The agent argues that the proposed buildings are more in keeping with the Conservation Area than what is currently there

Current Victoria Ave properties

A developer is appealing the Isle of Wight Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for two houses in Shanklin town centre — submitting a revised development.

In January this year, the council’s planning team denied permission to demolish a shop on Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, which was last used as a retail antique business in 2018, and replace it with two semi-detached two-bedroom houses instead.

LPA’s grounds for refusal
The local planning authority (LPA) refused permission saying the size, scale, design and appearance would fail to reflect the scale, proportions and appearance of neighbouring buildings, having an adverse effect of the appearance of the Shanklin conservation area and current and future neighbours on the end of the High Street.

Victoria Ave plans

However, since that decision, the developer behind the project, Mrs P Downer, has decided to appeal the decision.

Salmon: Opportunity for sustainable development
On behalf of Mrs P. Downer, the developer behind the project, agent Phil Salmon argued the plans would provide an opportunity for sustainable development, with a significant need for the type of housing, and that it would be ‘ neither visually intrusive, cramped nor dominant’ to the street scene.

In the appeal statement, attached to the planning proposals, Mr Salmon said the proposals had been revised with a significant design improvement on the previous application, reflecting the surrounding Victorian context.

He said:

“The appeal proposals reflect a proactive approach to redesigning the scheme in order to overcome previous reasons for refusal both in terms of character and design style, as well as seeking to improve the outlook of adjoining properties.

“With regards to the design and style of the existing retail unit, there is strong evidence that it is already out of character with the surrounding area given the single-storey shop within an area where buildings are predominantly two-storey and three-storey in height.”

Far more acceptable in design terms than existing building
He said the retail unit was in a declining condition and increasingly needed attention to make it useable. Its redevelopment as a matter of principle is all the more justified in light of this.

“The appeal scheme is far more acceptable in design terms than the existing building and would actually enhance character.”

The Isle of Wight Council will now reconsider the development and the proposed changes to the scheme.

To read the full appeal statement you can see it on the council’s planning portal, by searching 20/00013/REF.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Colin
Can’t see a problem myself. The existing building is of poor quality and design. There are going to be more empty shops all over the Island soon. Better to put the site to good use with houses that are liable to appeal to the local market. The planners manage to throw up all sorts of objections when it suits but happily rubber stamp far more unsuitable schemes.
28, July 2020 12:35 pm
Benny C
This architects brief was -cheap, cheap cheap (I.e. make me as much profit for as little effort as you possibly can). It therefore says the same about the location – ‘this is all you’re worth’. It’s a dreadful backward looking design which adds nothing to the streetscape. For a little extra care it could contribute positively, still provide the same accommodation, possibly even more, and everyone wins… Read more »
28, July 2020 9:48 pm
Eagle eye
I fear we are going to be seeing a lot more developers challenging planning decision regarding conversions of shops to homes. We all know that High Streets are struggling but I personally would like to see such conversions refused until the pandemic is over. I have no problem with empty spaces above shops being converted to flats but I think it is too soon to consider the… Read more »
28, July 2020 9:36 am
kerry

Much more sensible idea than building on green space

28, July 2020 11:51 am
septua

Where do the occupants park?

28, July 2020 10:35 pm

