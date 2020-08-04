Isle of Wight council don’t know when Cowes Floating Bridge will return – due to new ‘major fault’

It is not yet know when the Cowes Floating Bridge service- which was suspended on 14th July for ten days of scheduled maintenance – will return.

The Isle of Wight council have announced this afternoon that whilst undergoing tests prior to returning to service, “a major fault with the hydraulic system was identified”.

They say,

“The shipbuilders and their approved contractors have investigated this and advised the council that the vessel cannot currently return to service as originally planned. “Once the system fault and the required replacement parts have been identified, the aim will be to return the service as quickly and safely as possible.”

The council say they hope to provide an update on the likely timescales for the return of the service by the end of the week.

Passenger launch

Please note the launch service for foot passengers will continue to operate from 0500 – 2300hrs (0630-2300hrs Sundays).

The Isle of Wight Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by this ongoing disruption to the service.