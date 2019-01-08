Isle of Wight council failed to making £1m of proposed savings

More than £1 million worth of proposed savings to Isle of Wight Council services have not been achieved.

The council had hoped to save the cash this financial year as it looked to slash £7.5 million from its budget.

Scrutiny councillors have tonight (Tuesday) reviewed the savings that were, and were not, achieved, and whether the £1 million will be carried over next year.

Where savings failed

Proposals that failed to save as much as predicted included remodelling residential disability homes. Only £158,921 was saved, against a target of £230,000.

Axing cross-Solent travel for cancer patients was due to save £30,000, but the council is still consulting on the plans.

Larger ‘savings’

Other proposed savings to road safety (£36,000) and the highways PFI contract (£425,000), plus the introduction of charges for waste collection and disposal from care homes (£32,200), were not achieved.

Additional income from Dinosaur Isle, predicted to net the council £20,000, also failed to materialise.

Questions for full council

Scrutiny members have drawn up questions on future budget proposals, due to go before the full council in February.

A three per cent council tax rise, increased parking charges in Newport and Ryde, and even shorter tip opening hours are some of the proposals put forward by the Conservative administration for the coming year.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

