Isle of Wight Council: Get ‘act together before someone is killed’ says councillor

As predicted by local Cllr Geoff Brodie 4 years ago when the ASDA planning application was being prepared, Pan Lane between Pan and the new superstore has become one of the main pedestrian routes to the store.

Unfortunately Pan Lane at this point is a narrow, hedge-lined and unlit country road without a pavement that has a higher 30mph speed limit than the rest of Pan, which is all limited to 20mph.

IWC say safe pedestrian route “not necessary”

At the time of the planning application back in 2014, Cllr Brodie asked planning officers to ensure a safe pedestrian route from Pan to the store, funded by Asda, but was advised that it was not necessary and could not be insisted upon under planning rules. Something he strongly disputed.

Additionally the Council only recently declined Cllr Brodie’s request for this section of Pan Lane to be a 20mph stretch, rather than 30mph.

survey of actual speed and footfall

Since Asda opened in August the hugely increased pedestrian footfall along Pan Lane has become very evident to local people and with dark evenings here, Cllr Brodie fears that a bad accident could very easily happen.

Consequently he has persuaded the highways contract management team at County Hall to undertake a survey of actual speed and footfall on this section of Pan Lane, in the hope that it will substantiate the provision of a well-lit pedestrian route.

Money is available

Cllr Brodie said,

“There is substantial money (£1.25m) available from the Pan Meadows developers for highways works in Newport. “I am suggesting that some of this should be used to resolve this obvious problem. A problem that could have been dealt with at the time of the Asda planning approval.”

Get act together before someone is killed

He went on to say,