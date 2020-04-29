Isle of Wight council given £9m from Government to cope with Coronavirus crisis

More than £4 million has been given to the Isle of Wight Council to cope with the Coronavirus crisis — and it will get what it needs in the future, the government has said.

Following an announcement more than ten days ago that local authorities would receive more emergency funding to help cope with coronavirus pressures, councils have been told how much they will receive.

£9m received so far

On 19th March, government first said local authorities would get additional funding to help — with the Isle of Wight getting £5,015,96.

Now, in the second lot of funding, the Isle of Wight Council will be given less money — £4,025,468, to help further pressures and measures.

More money could come

Despite more than £9 million sent to help the Island, Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government minister, has said he will keep under review whether more money is required and if it is, they will bring it forward.

Speaking at a session of Local Government questions yesterday (Tuesday), Mr Jenrick said he meant what he said about councils being given the resources they need to do the job.

He said:

“We will back councils with the financial resources they need as we work together against Coronavirus.”

Rees: Not enough funding

However, shadow communities secretary, Steve Rees, asked whether it was really enough and if the Government would remain committed to giving councils whatever may be necessary.

He said:

“Councils are saying this barely covers a quarter and it is not enough. “If [Mr Jenrick] does not [remain committed], the frontline heroes we are cheering today will lose their jobs tomorrow.”

