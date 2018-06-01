Isle of Wight Council invests in life-saving defibrillator

A new, potentially life-saving defibrillator has been installed in County Hall, Newport.

The portable device, bought from the NHS, can dramatically improve survival rates for someone in cardiac arrest by sending an electric shock to the heart.

The Isle of Wight Council’s facilities management specialist and County Hall first aider, Rob Ebbs, said:

“Hopefully we never have to use it. “But, more than 400 people work in this building and we have many visitors, so it’s important we’re well equipped. “It’s also useful to have another defibrillator located in this part of town in case it’s needed for a member of the public nearby.”

Staff training sessions

All first aiders at County Hall have been trained to use the new equipment and further sessions have been offered to other staff.

Cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, Cllr Clare Mosdell, added:

“We cannot underestimate how important this device can be to anyone suffering a cardiac arrest. “For every minute the heart stops, the chances of survival drop by another ten per cent, so this really can be the difference between life and death.”

News provided by Isle of Wight council

