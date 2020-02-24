Isle of Wight council made over £100,000 in school absence fines in last year

The Isle of Wight Council made more than £100,000 last year from fining parents and carers whose children had unauthorised absences.

Despite the number of truancy penalty notices (TPN) issued on the Island dropping, more people have failed to pay them, resulting in legal action being taken.

Nearly 100 parents taken to court

In 2018/19, 97 cases went to court because parents and carers failed to pay the £120 fine in 28 days.

A Freedom of Information request by The Knowledge Academy found the council received £105,420 from fines, paid before and after the 28 days.

In 2017/18, 2,030 TPNs were given to parents and carers of students compared to 1,920 in 2018/19.

How the fines work

Fines for a child skipping school without authorisation start at £60 if paid within 21 days but rise if they are not paid within 28 days or longer and parents are threatened with a £1,000 fine in court.

Although not every court case ends in fines — parents have previously been given community orders and conditionally discharged sentences.

A total of 211 people failed to pay the fine in 21 days in 2018/19 compared to only 65 the year before.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0