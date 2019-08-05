Isle of Wight Council ‘makes no apologies’ for enforcing school absence fines

The Isle of Wight Council ‘makes no apologies’ for fining parents who take their children out of school, following criticism they are reaching too quickly for sanctions.

A string of recent court cases has seen parents fined for unauthorised school absences, and figures published earlier this year showed one in seven parents on the Island had been fined — more than anywhere else in the country.

IWC committed to ensuring pupils attended school

The council said it was committed to ensuring pupils attended school, in line with national policy.

In one case, a family was fined for taking their three children — two of whom had epilepsy — to Disneyland Paris on a trip paid for by a charity.

In another, a family whose children have learning difficulties was fined for being late too regularly.

Top of table for fines

In March it was announced the Isle of Wight was still top of the table for the proportion of parents fined for unauthorised school absences, at 135 per 1,000 pupils.

This was more than double last year’s figure of 64 per 1,000.

IWC: Follows “the clear national policy”

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“The council does all it can to ensure pupils attend school and makes no apologies for doing so. “Parents are fined for the unauthorised absence of their child for a holiday at the discretion of the headteacher with guidance and support from the council. This is national policy. “Education standards continue to improve through the hard work of staff, pupils and this council, the authority works to ensure this improvement continues, including issuing fines for unauthorised absences. “The Isle of Wight Council cannot comment about specific cases, but always follow the clear national policy, and agree with the view that good attendance at school secures better outcomes and that applies to all children. “The Department for Education (DfE) guidelines are such that councils are not allowed to make money from the truancy penalty notices. Any income from the fines has to be used on the administration of the process and securing better attendance. Any surplus would have to be paid to the DfE.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: happy-accidents-productions under CC BY 2.0