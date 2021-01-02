Isle of Wight council must ‘back calls to keep schools closed’ says local Labour Party

The Isle of Wight Labour Party says it is a time for strong leadership rather than party politics and calls on the council to back to calls to keep schools closed

school classroom with chairs on desks

Earlier today the National Education Union told their members that they have the right to work in safe conditions which do not endanger their health, meaning they do not have to be available to take full classes from Monday.

In response to the announcement, Isle of Wight Labour Vice Chair , Maria Villa Vine said,

“Today the National Education has taken the difficult decision to advise its members in primary schools that it is unsafe to return to work on Monday. The union is calling on all primary schools to move to remote learning for the first two weeks of January except to vulnerable children and the children of key workers.

“These steps are as a result of listening to the advice of SAGE who have called for schools to be closed based on the knowledge that  this will keep children, staff and the public safe. The country is back at crisis point. Our NHS is struggling to keep up.”

Safeguarding children and staff
She went on to add,

“The unions are not anti-education, but are pro children’s wellbeing and safeguarding their staff so that in the long term schools can get back to the business of educating children safely.

“The council has the opportunity to show strength of leadership where government is failing to, and back the call to stay closed.”

Quigley: Causing unnecessary stress and anxiety in parents and children
IW Labour Chair, Richard Quigley, added,

“Teachers haven’t stopped during this crisis. They are now being asked to become experts in test and trace. Something the government has spent £12bn on and failed. Teachers want schools to re-open, but they also want their workplace to be safe. Bob Seely wants the schools to re-open, despite backing a delay to his own return to work.

“This is causing unnecessary stress and anxiety in parents and children. Bob needs to insist his government gets a grip on the crisis, we shouldn’t still be talking about closing things down. He was happy to take credit for the Island being in Tier 1, he now needs to provide a plan to get us out of Tier 4.”

Cotterill: A time for strong leadership rather than party politics
IW Labour youth officer Chad Cotterill,

“Whilst I look forward to being able to continue my studies, the scientific evidence could not be clearer. The government has the opportunity to do the right thing, rather than more dithering.

“This is a time for strong leadership rather than party politics, a time to work in the national interest, to get control of the virus rather than lining the pockets of Tory party donors and open back up as soon as possible.”

The IW Constituency Labour Party fully support the union’s sensible action backing members to use remote learning as an alternative to classroom teaching whilst numbers continue to rise. Sage have publicly stated it is unlikely to be possible to get the R rate below 1 with schools open.

News shared by Richard on behalf of Isle of Wight Labour Party. Ed

Image: -marlith- under CC BY 2.0

Saturday, 2nd January, 2021 4:45pm

By

alaniow

Keeping schools closed simply makes sense. It help to protect us all.

2, January 2021 4:54 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

Yes, let’s listen to the medical advice, which points to closing schools in high infection areas like ours. If they are being kept open for political reasons that is shameful. If some seek to make political capital out of their being kept open, that is equally shameful. Let’s do whatever is best for saving lives – that is too important for other considerations…

2, January 2021 4:58 pm
henry

But we know the Conservative Party doesn’t really care about the wellbeing of children, or anything other than the economy

2, January 2021 5:00 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

Sadly allowing the virus to run riot ends up being no good for the economy either, as we have seen all too often…

2, January 2021 5:03 pm
