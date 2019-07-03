Isle of Wight council plan to purchase four East Cowes sites

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Moves to protect marine manufacturing at East Cowes’ historic Columbine site are set to receive key support from the Isle of Wight Council’s Cabinet next week (11th July).

Councillors are expected to give the green light to ongoing negotiations to purchase the site – known for its iconic Union flag frontage – from Homes England, as well as three other nearby sites for potential regeneration.

Decision delegated to Cabinet and Directors

So the sites can be acquired without unnecessary delays, subject to an offer being agreed with Homes England, delegated powers to approve the purchase are due to be given to Cabinet members and directors.

The sites are collectively known as Victoria Quays – and as well as Columbine, include the Victoria Barracks building, the Albany warehouse, and a Maresfield Road site currently used for car parking.

Maintain marine industry at Columbine

By acquiring the sites the council will be able to maintain marine and associated industries at Columbine – securing employment opportunities for East Cowes and the Island – and potentially redevelop the Victoria Barracks site for leisure and public realm use, and the Albany and Maresfield Road sites for housing.

Whittle: Committed to supporting and developing marine businesses Cabinet member for regeneration and business development, Councillor Wayne Whittle, said:

“This Cabinet decision, if approved, will provide us with the necessary flexibility in our ongoing negotiations with Homes England. “We are committed to supporting and developing marine businesses as a key sector of the Island’s economy, and as well as safeguarding the vital Columbine site, this purchase can play a major part in the wider regeneration of East Cowes town centre. “We will also be consulting with East Cowes Town Council and the local ward member about the plans – and undertaking various surveys and cost analyses for the sites.”

Funded by capital borrowing

The purchase of the sites will be funded by capital borrowing, approved by the council in its budget for 2019/20, but is subject to being able to agree a realistic purchase price with Homes England.



The report can be viewed via the council’s website.

Image: Ron Saunders under CC BY 2.0







