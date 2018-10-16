Isle of Wight Council prosecutes parents for their children’s unauthorised absence

Six more parents have been prosecuted by the Isle of Wight Council for failing to ensure their children attended school regularly.

The cases were heard at the Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday) and each parent ordered to pay between £160 and £811.

Some convicted in their absence

Some admitted the charge and others, who did not attend, were convicted in their absence.

One couple from Newport were fined £220 each, with a £30 surcharge and £85 costs, after their son missed five days of school in March. Neither parent appeared in court.

Prosecuting on behalf of the council, Lucy Conroy said the parents had taken the 14-year-old on holiday for a week but, since returning to school, his attendance has been ‘perfect’.

School refused authorised absence

Two other parents were also prosecuted for holiday absences.

A Southampton father, whose seven-year-old daughter attends an Island school, was fined £220, with a £30 surcharge and £85 costs, for taking his daughter out of school.

She missed six school days after the school refused his application for an authorised absence. He did not attend court and was prosecuted in his absence.

Parent: Hoped it would disappear

A Newport mother, who represented herself in court, said when the £60 fine was first issued she did not have the money to pay it.

She said:

“I pushed it to the back of my mind and hoped it would disappear.”

She was fined £161 for taking her 12-year-old daughter out of school for ten days.

Unrelated to holiday in term time

Two parents were fined for school absences, unrelated to holidays.

A Ryde mother, who did not appear in court, was fined £660, with a £66 surcharge and £85 costs, for failing to ensure her three children attended school regularly.

Child encouraged by father not to attend

Another Newport mother was charged with failing to ensure her child attended school regularly. Defending, Oscar Vincent said the child had been encouraged to not attend school by her absent father.

He said:

“On occasions [her mother] has physically taken her child to the school, dropped her off at reception and told her she has to stay. But as soon as her back is turned she goes.”

The 16-year-old had an attendance rate of 77.51 per cent. More than 11 per cent of her absences were unauthorised.

Mr Vincent said that since the court process had started, the child had realised the consequence her actions were having on her mother and her attendance had improved.

Nine-month community order for mother

The mother was fined £160 and given a nine-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Magistrate Fay Seabourne said:

“The money will be deducted from your benefits of a small amount each month. It would be wrong to impose any other costs on you.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: -marlith- under CC BY 2.0