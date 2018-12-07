Isle of Wight council respond to rumour they’re buying back old Floating Bridge

Floating Bridge 5 has been docked in Gosport for the last couple of years and previously up for sale for offers of £125,000. The council respond to the rumour that they’re buying it back.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Floating Bridge

THE Isle of Wight Council has no plans to buy back the old Cowes Floating Bridge.

Responding to rumours the authority was looking to buy back the old bridge and refit it in the Medina, a council spokesperson said today (Friday) it was ‘absolutely not true’.

The former floating bridge is up for sale with Apollo Duck, and is currently moored in Gosport.

The listing for the bridge says:

“Could be put back into service or possible other options houseboat, restaurant, conversion to a sink dock.”

FB5 “could soon be sent overseas”
A spokesperson for Apollo Duck said there had been ‘significant’ interest from abroad, and the boat could soon be sent overseas.

The price is to be discussed on application.

A report published by the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) revealed the problems plaguing the new, £3.2 million vessel has cost more than £6.4 million so far.

Within that, £539,000 has been spent on a replacement launch service.

Petition to scrap FB6
At the start of last month, an online petition called on the Isle of Wight Council to scrap the troubled floating bridge and build another.

The petition gathered over a thousand signatures.


This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Allan Marsh

Friday, 7th December, 2018 2:19pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lWW

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight council respond to rumour they’re buying back old Floating Bridge"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
YJC

Of course they wouldn’t buy back the old floating bridge……………..that would be too sensible! (And also admitting they got it wrong)

Vote Up20Vote Down
7, December 2018 5:29 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*