Isle of Wight council say permission was granted for work to ten Yaverland trees

Concern was raised on social media last week, when photos were shared of ten willow trees in the Isle of Wight council’s overspill car park in Yaverland that had been severely cut back.

Sandown’s Isle of Wight councillor Ian Ward posted on Sandown Hub that he’d checked with the relevant department and stated the work had not been authorised or carried out by the council or its contractors.

As Island Roads had also told members of the public they knew nothing about the trees being cut back, OnTheWight got in touch with the council to find out what had happened.

Work agreed by council

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told OnTheWight,

“A hedge of willow trees was recently cut back near Yaverland Car Park. The hedge is on council land and the work was done with the permission of the Isle of Wight Council. “The work was done by a local contractor who undertook the work at his own expense following an agreement to do this work being made in November 2018. It was done to industry standards and by qualified workers.”

Jane Midmore shares this photo taken at Easter of the trees

No nests disturbed

The spokesperson added that although the work was carried out during nesting season, no breeding birds were disturbed by the work,

“The trees were checked for active birds’ nests by a competent person before any work took place, and the council can confirm that no nests were found and no breeding birds were disturbed by the work.”

IWC: Would have done to same too anyway

The spokesperson went on to say,

“The hedgerow has been coppiced similarly in the past, and, being made of willow trees, will grow back fully. The hedge needs regular cutting back every ten years or so to stop it from growing into full-sized trees. “Although the work was undertaken voluntarily by a local person, regular management of this hedge is needed to keep it as a feature in the Yaverland landscape for the benefit of wildlife and people, so the work would have been undertaken by the council in due course in any event.”

Images: © Kate Barton